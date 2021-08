BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — B.A.S.S. officials have announced the schedule for their "Elite" anglers in 2022 and Chickamauga Lake is included. The fifth event of the season for the Bassmaster Elite anglers will be out of Dayton, Tenn. April 7-10. “The Chick,” as it’s known by avid bass anglers from around the country, has become known far and wide for producing giant largemouth. April is prime time for the pros to catch some monster bass. Chickamauga, Ga. Elite Pro Buddy Gross will no doubt be a hometown favorite in that event.