Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

As NC State astrophysicist Katie Mack’s star rises, she ponders how the universe will end

By Zachery Eanes
heraldsun.com
 9 days ago

When is the right time to talk about the apocalypse?. Katie Mack, a theoretical cosmologist at N.C. State University, was pretty sure it wouldn’t be during a global pandemic. But something about her work — the study of how existence itself might unravel in a big crunch or in a...

www.heraldsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Hozier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Cambridge University#Universe#Atmospheric Science#Nc State#N C State University#Nuggets#The New York Times#The Washington Post#Irish#N C State#Xkcd#The News Observer#Analog#Astrokatie#Caltech#Princeton#Hawking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyNew York Post

Astronomers observe light from behind a black hole for the first time

Scientists announced the first-ever observation of light from behind a black hole. Black holes are notorious for having such a strong gravitational pull that not even light can escape it, but that doesn’t mean that light can’t bend around it — in fact, the exceptionally strong gravity makes it more likely.
AstronomyComicBook

Another Giant Asteroid Is Heading Toward Earth

There is yet another giant asteroid the size of a skyscraper headed toward Earth, at an estimated speed of 18,000 MPH. NASA alerted the world about the oncoming celestial object - but noted that there is no real cause for concern (yet) that Armaggeddon is here. The asteroid is said to be on a "near-collision" course with the planet but is expected to miss direct impact by about 2.8 million miles. That might not sound all that scary to a layman who hears that number, but in terms of astronomy and space exploration, it's a notable cause for wariness.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Mark Wahlberg Is a Dad Who Bonds With His Dead Gay Son (Over Lady Gaga Lyrics)

In January 2013, a gay 15-year-old named Jadin Bell, from La Grande, Oregon, hanged himself from a piece of playground equipment and, after being kept on life support for several weeks, died in early February that year. He was a sophomore in high school. He’d dreamed of becoming an artist, of going to New York City for college — of, at the very least, getting the hell out of La Grande. Like many queer teens before him and, it’s painful to say, many since his death, Jadin was subject to intense bullying — mistreatment that became the primary point of...
Celebritiesstarradiovegas.com

Brad Pitt Look-Alike Says It Is Impossible To Date Normally

Nathan Meads is a single dad from Oxford, England who works as a subcontractor — but his uncanny resemblance to Brad Pitt has garnered so much attention that it’s affected his dating life. Per the New York Post, 35-year-old Meads explained how his likeness to Pitt, 57, makes it hard...
WildlifeGood News Network

Scientists Studying Crows Get Another Surprise –They’re So Smart They Understand the Concept of Zero

Building on substantial evidence of crow consciousness, a German university has proven some crows can learn to recognize ‘zero’ as a counting unit. While that sounds ridiculous, zero is not nothing, rather it’s one of the most complex mathematical concepts devised—that something can and should represent nothing, not only as the base value, but as a placeholder.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Veteran Soap Opera Star Jay Pickett Dies on Set of Movie at 60

Longtime soap opera actor Jay Pickett has died -- this while he was actually doing his job in front of the camera. Jay passed Thursday on the set of a new film he was working on called "Treasure Valley" in Idaho -- so says his costar and co-producer for the flick, Jim Heffel, who shared the tragic news on Facebook ... explaining he actually died while they were preparing to shoot a scene.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL and PORT CHARLES Star Jay Pickett Dead at 60

The soap world is mourning the loss of one of its own with the tragic death of Jay Pickett, who passed away at the age of 60. Soap fans will remember Pickett best as Frank Scanlon on the GENERAL HOSPITAL spinoff PORT CHARLES, a role he played for nearly the entire run of the soap from 1997-2003. The actor’s death occurred on the set of his upcoming film Treasure Valley, and was announced by his co-star and fellow producer on the movie, Jim Heffel, on Facebook. “I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person,” he wrote. “Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the heavens. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy.” Although no official cause of death has been announced, reports from people on the set indicate that Pickett suffered a heart attack while filming.
Real EstatePosted by
Fox News

Shaun King lives lavishly in lakefront New Jersey home

Shaun King has built his image on being a champion of the poor and disenfranchised, but the controversial civil rights activist lives like a one-percenter in a sprawling lakefront home, records show. King, 41, moved earlier this year from a luxury two-bedroom apartment in downtown Brooklyn, to the five-bedroom, 3,000...
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

90 Day Fiance viewers are questioning Natalie and Julia’s friendship

Natalie Mordovtseva is currently struggling within her marriage to Mike Youngquist on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? but she has found an ally with her Seattle friend, Juliana. Almost immediately, fans started to question the basis of this relationship, especially after an extremely revealing conversation between the two. TLC...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Katie Thurston Proves She’s NOT The Master Of Disguise

It’s hard to stay on the down-low when your face is blasted on national TV every week. Katie Thurston found out that her Clark Kent-esque disguise isn’t good enough to hide her secret identity. Why was the Bachelorette trying to stay under cover? Keep reading to see her funny attempt at a disguise.
Books & Literatureskeptic.com

Annie Murphy Paul — The Extended Mind: The Power of Thinking Outside the Brain

In this conversation about her new book, the acclaimed science writer Annie Murphy Paul explodes the myth that the brain is an all-powerful, all-purpose thinking machine that works best in silence and isolation. We are often told that the human brain is an awe-inspiring wonder, but its capacities are remarkably limited and specific. Humanity has achieved its most impressive feats only by thinking outside the brain: by “extending” the brain’s power with resources borrowed from the body, other people, and the material world. The Extended Mind tells the stories of scientists and artists, authors and inventors, leaders and entrepreneurs — Jackson Pollock, Charles Darwin, Jonas Salk, Friedrich Nietzsche, Watson and Crick, among others — who have mastered the art of thinking outside the brain. It also explains how every one of us can do the same, tapping the intelligence that exists beyond our heads — in our bodies, our surroundings, and our relationships.
Internetupr.org

Undisciplined: Women And Wikipedia

Wikipedia, The Free Encyclopedia, is one of the first sources Google provides for many different searches. From notable figures to new technology, historical events to horror films, Wikipedia is the initial place countless people look to get quick information. Despite the extensive numbers of articles Wikipedia provides, there is a large gap in gender when it comes to notable figures. Articles about notable women are far more likely to be flagged for deletion regardless of accomplishment, despite many editors’ best efforts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy