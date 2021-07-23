Cancel
Texas State

Reports: OU, Texas to officially notify Big 12 next week they're leaving conference

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 9 days ago
Oklahoma and Texas are planning to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC, according to multiple reports.

Multiple reports say the two schools will send a letter next week to the Big 12 informing the conference they won’t renew their grant of rights with the league when they run out in 2025. That has to do with Big 12 television contracts the two schools signed off on.

If the two schools leave the Big 12 before 2025, each would reportedly have to pay the conference upward of $76 million.

