Bayou Community Foundation awards more than $200,000 in grants to local non-profits

The Bayou Community Foundation has awarded more than $200,000 in grants to 30 non-profit organizations working to fill critical needs in the Bayou Region. “The past year has tested us all, and through it all, our nonprofits have shined brighter than ever before. Today, Bayou Community Foundation celebrates our local nonprofits that work tirelessly to help the neediest among us and demonstrate the compassion and resiliency of our unique Bayou community,” said President Henry Lafont. “Thanks to the amazing generosity of our donors, BCF is delighted to fund $226,000 in grants to 30 organizations that are feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, protecting the vulnerable and making our entire community an even better place to call home.”