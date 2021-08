NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City Hall is getting tough on those who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday issued a mandate that municipal workers either get a COVID vaccine or be subject to weekly testing, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported. It applies to all of the city’s roughly 400,000 employees, including those in the Department of Education, NYPD and the FDNY. “This is about what we need to do to bring back New York City. This is about keeping people safe,” de Blasio said. Starting Sept. 13, everyone must either be vaccinated or tested once a week for COVID. “This means everybody. This...