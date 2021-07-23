Cancel
New Jersey Backs Superfund Cleanup for Hackensack River

By NBC New York
NBC New York
Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey on Friday took the first step to rid the lower Hackensack River of heavily contaminated sediment dating from the state's industrial past. State Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette announced the commitment of Gov. Phil Murphy's administration to seek placement of the 23-mile stretch of river on the federal government's list of Superfund toxic sites. Approval would mean access to federal funding and would enable the Environmental Protection Agency to seek the parties responsible for polluting the waters to help fund the remediation, once identified.

