Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Yuga’s Art Gallery: ‘Camping in the Wild’

By Matt Applebee
zeldauniverse.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the years since Breath of the Wild, many artists have posted AU (or “alternate universe”) pieces of art featuring different versions of the princess and her protector. Sometimes the pair will be students at a high school or university. Other times, they’ll be members of a sports team. One of my favorite pieces of AU Zelda art is ATArts’ piece titled “Camping in the Wild” because I love all the ways that both Breath of the Wild and the whole Zelda mythos in general are referenced, as well as how well it captures the spirit of traveling through the wilderness that was a core concept of the newest game in the series.

zeldauniverse.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Zelda Games#Camping#Au#The Champion Tunic#Jeep#Champions#The Knights Of Hyrule#Hyrulean#Tallus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Arts
Related
Knoxville, TNknoxfocus.com

Art Market Gallery announces August Featured Artist

Elle’s photography showcases the unique artistry that can be found in window reflections. Although her images appear to be taken as a double exposure, each image is captured in a single shot that reflects a moment-in-time. She encourages viewers to take a deeper look into her layered imagery, as hidden components are often waiting to be discovered.
Safety Harbor, FLcityofsafetyharbor.com

Color Express Art Camp

Have a blast sampling many forms of art at The Color Express Summer Art Camp! A fun filled week will include decorating a keepsake apron, creating a 16” X 20” canvas masterpiece, using oil pastels, sketching with charcoal pencils, watercolor art, cartooning, and more! On the last day parents can arrive 10 minutes early for the artist reception. Ages 6 - 12.
Detroit, MIModel D

New Norwest Gallery of Art exhibit encourages healing through floral art

FLOWER THERAPY is an immersive live flower art exhibition and fundraiser for Norwest Community Collaborative’s COVID-19 Gardening Through Grief Project. The exhibition opened this weekend at the Norwest Gallery of Art on July 17th. The gardening through grief project was inspired by gallery founder Asia Hamilton’s mother, and project partner...
Ellensburg, WAdailyrecordnews.com

Street art keeping TABS on the Gallery One Visual Art Center

Not a lot of professional artists have the chops to paint a gallery-ready piece on the afternoon before it is hung, but such is the medium of street art. Gallery One Visual Arts Center put up its current exhibit, “The Writings on the Wall,” just in time for the First Friday Art Walk earlier in the month. Curator and fellow street artist Jason Clifton put out the call to Northwest artists he wanted to feature in the downtown Ellensburg gallery, including a call over to the Yakama Reservation.
Kenedy, TXWilson County News

Kenedy art gallery plans anniversary reception

Artist and gallery owner Saundra Schultz invites the community to help celebrate the 16th anniversary of Second Street Gallery with an Opening Reception on Thursday, July 22, from 7-9 p.m. at 122 S. Second St. in Kenedy. More than a dozen returning Texas artists will be exhibited in a come-and-go...
Visual ArtVentureBeat

Game Makers Sketchbook is a gallery celebrating game art

One of the hidden gems of this week’s virtual Game Developers Conference is the Game Maker’s Sketchbook Gallery. It’s a collection of art from video games, produced by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, Iam8bit, and Fortyseven Communications. It celebrates a diverse spectrum of game art. During GDC, official selections of the works of art are available for viewing in an online gallery.
Visual ArtRed and Black

PHOTOS: Art Rosenbaum's opening night at Dodd Galleries

On Friday evening, Art Rosenbaum’s exhibition curated by Tif Sigfrids opened to the public with a reception at the University of Georgia’s Lamar Dodd School of Art. Rosenbaum taught at the school of art for approximately 30 years and retired as the first Wheatley Professor in Fine Arts Emeritus at UGA. The exhibit features the noteworthy artist’s “Adamham Town,” “The Grey Rabbit Trilogy” and other recent paintings.
Saint Cloud, MNthenewsleaders.com

Jeub opens an art gallery to welcome all

In April of this year the downtown St. Cloud area welcomed Heidi Jeub, a St. Joseph resident and a Sartell high school graduate, as a new business owner whose focus is on the arts. As an artist herself, Heidi is no stranger to the visual arts scene, so when the...
Maine StateSun-Journal

Maine Art Gallery to showcase mix of materials, genres

“Lost and Found,” an upcoming exhibit at the Maine Art Gallery on Warren Street in Wiscasset, is to feature three Maine artists who create mixed media narratives with materials from traditional art supplies to textiles, papers, and found objects. An opening reception for the show is set for 4-7 p.m....
Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Moss-Thorns Gallery features installation art

The art was about the experience and the space Wednesday night at the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art. Crystal Hammerschmidt, FHSU graduate student, stepped out of her two-dimensional world of printmaking this summer to create a greenhouse for her "What We Keep Inside" installation. Nine Fort Hays State University student artists...
AnimalsTehechapi News

PHOTO GALLERY: The art of riding a horse on display

Dressage is defined in the dictionary as “the art of riding and training your horse in a manner that develops obedience, flexibility and balance.” Or, put more simply, the rider and horse are trained and disciplined to work together as one. Dressage is a highly disciplined, centuries-old practice and skill....
Sioux City, IAleadercourier-times.com

Art SUX Gallery holds grand opening

The Grand Opening of the Martin Block Building and Art SUX Gallery and Studios at 515 4th Street, Sioux City will be held July 23 at 4:30 p.m., with an open house from 4:30 to 8 p.m. The renovation is complete of a historical downtown building from TS Martin &...
Visual ArtMethow Valley News

Arts briefs: Winthrop gallery, events at TwispWorks

Winthrop Gallery unveils a new exhibit this week: “Now and Then.” The new works were created by members of the co-op gallery and will be on display through August. The gallery is an artists’ cooperative. Gallery members present a diverse array of artwork including acrylic painting, basketry, drawing, encaustic painting, fine furniture, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, oil painting, paper and book art, pastels, photography, pottery, textiles, watercolors and woodworking.
Visual Artroundtherocktx.com

Classical Sound at Tiemann Art Gallery

Classical Sound Toby Blumenthal and Bruce Williams at Tiemann Art Gallery is on Sunday July 25, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. Renowned classical musicians Toby Blumenthal and Bruce Williams are performing together as Duo Amici. They are taking classical chamber music out of the concert hall and into mainstream venues with Classical Sound, a concert.
Flat Rock, NCthelaurelofasheville.com

Art in Bloom at The Gallery at Flat Rock

The Gallery at Flat Rock presents its sixth annual Art in Bloom during Labor Day Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, September 4–5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Works of art in the gallery and their floral interpretations will be unveiled at a special ticketed preview party on Friday, September 3, from 5–8 p.m. Tickets for this preview reception are $40 per person and include wine and food. There is a one-time fee of $5 per person for the weekend exhibit, which is available for viewing in the gallery and virtually on the gallery website.
Alexandria, VAalexandrialivingmagazine.com

Galactic Panther Art Gallery Opens

Galactic Panther, a new art gallery at 1303 King St. in Alexandria, will open in early August. The art gallery is a partnership between internationally-exhibiting artist Eli Pollard and Erik Meundel, who is the current owner of ESP Tea & Coffee. “Our first exhibit, entitled 'ESP' (EXTRASENSORY PERCEPTION), reflects the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy