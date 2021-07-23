Yuga’s Art Gallery: ‘Camping in the Wild’

In the years since Breath of the Wild, many artists have posted AU (or “alternate universe”) pieces of art featuring different versions of the princess and her protector. Sometimes the pair will be students at a high school or university. Other times, they’ll be members of a sports team. One of my favorite pieces of AU Zelda art is ATArts’ piece titled “Camping in the Wild” because I love all the ways that both Breath of the Wild and the whole Zelda mythos in general are referenced, as well as how well it captures the spirit of traveling through the wilderness that was a core concept of the newest game in the series.