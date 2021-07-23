Florida Blue hiring 1,200 remote employees ahead of open enrollment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Blue is hiring 1,200 licensed health insurance agents as part of the local Blue Cross Blue Shield plans’ preparations for the upcoming fall enrollment season.
In an official statement, the company said these full-time seasonal positions will offer:
- 100% remote working
- Equipment and training provided
- Hourly pay plus uncapped commissions
- Temporary 4 to 5 month assignments in advance of and during the Affordable Care Act Marketplace open enrollment period
Applicants must have an active health insurance license. Bilingual skills are preferred, but not required
Those who are interested can learn more about these positions or to apply online at Careers.FloridaBlue.com.
