Florida Blue hiring 1,200 remote employees ahead of open enrollment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Blue is hiring 1,200 licensed health insurance agents as part of the local Blue Cross Blue Shield plans’ preparations for the upcoming fall enrollment season.

In an official statement, the company said these full-time seasonal positions will offer:

100% remote working

Equipment and training provided

Hourly pay plus uncapped commissions

Temporary 4 to 5 month assignments in advance of and during the Affordable Care Act Marketplace open enrollment period

Applicants must have an active health insurance license. Bilingual skills are preferred, but not required

Those who are interested can learn more about these positions or to apply online at Careers.FloridaBlue.com.

