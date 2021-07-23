Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater Ponderosa limits hours due to positive COVID-19 tests and exposures

By Jim Measel
wtvbam.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Ponderosa restaurant at 411 East Chicago is open for business but their hours are limited as at least two employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurant posted on its Facebook page that they have had a number of exposures that they had to quarantine from their schedule leaving them with a limited crew and that was, “important for us to take care of our team.”

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Health
Coldwater, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
City
Coldwater, MI
Coldwater, MI
Coronavirus
Coldwater, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Food Drink#Coldwater Ponderosa#Wtvb#The Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Senate introduces the details of the bipartisan infrastructure package

WASHINGTON — Senators introduced the long-awaited text of their bipartisan infrastructure bill Sunday, aiming to pass the massive measure before the end of the week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would push forward with amendments to the $1 trillion bill, which senators were finalizing through the weekend.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Square to buy Afterpay for $29 bln as buy now, pay later booms

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Square Inc (SQ.N) will buy Australia's Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) for about $29 billion in an all-stock deal as the U.S. fintech firm looks to leverage burgeoning popularity of buy now, pay later (BNPL) credit options. The deal will create an online payments powerhouse and help accelerate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy