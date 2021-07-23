Coldwater Ponderosa limits hours due to positive COVID-19 tests and exposures
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Ponderosa restaurant at 411 East Chicago is open for business but their hours are limited as at least two employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurant posted on its Facebook page that they have had a number of exposures that they had to quarantine from their schedule leaving them with a limited crew and that was, “important for us to take care of our team.”wtvbam.com
