Resident Mike Conder went before the Decatur Planning Commission this Tuesday afternoon, requesting conditional permission to convert a vacant office into triplex apartments. The office is the former law office of Harold Lambert, located at 326 West Water Street. The main change to the building would be the division of the building’s insides into three apartments: two 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartments, and one 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment. The only noticeable exterior change would be repainting, as well as the replacement of the front door and addition of a new window to the back of the building.