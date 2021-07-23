Mail voting extended for fall elections
BOSTON — Cities and towns will be allowed to offer voting by mail for local elections through the end of the year under a plan approved by lawmakers. A $261 million supplemental state budget teed up for approval includes a provision that renews pandemic-related rules permitting voting-by-mail until Dec. 15 to cover municipal elections this fall. The House passed the bill on Monday; the Senate is expected to approve it on Wednesday.www.eagletribune.com
