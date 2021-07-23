Tennessee Finally Resumes Vaccine Outreach to Teens After GOP Freakout

West Virginia’s Republican Governor Jim Justice felt so uneasy after hearing about the threat the Delta variant of COVID-19 poses to the state that he wanted to “pee and then throw up.” He made the remark Thursday during a COVID briefing, which he has upped to three per week as the virus spikes once again. “I think I can see the enemy coming, and I really am hesitant to shoot or not. But I know for sure I can see the enemy coming,” Justice said. “The enemy is this Delta variant.” He said he wouldn’t impose a mask mandate or state shutdown, but, in the same breath, said the government should be doing more. “It’s not time to be running through the streets in a panic. This thing the next couple of weeks is probably going to get worse.”