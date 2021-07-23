Special Weather Statement issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Seminole SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL SEMINOLE COUNTY UNTIL 245 PM EDT At 153 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Winter Springs, moving south at 10 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sanford, Altamonte Springs, Oviedo, Winter Springs and Casselberry.