Flash Flood Watch issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 17:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * For a portion of central Colorado, including the following area, Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Feet. * Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * Thunderstorms will be possible across northwest Saguache county through this evening. This area has experienced recent heavy rainfall, and will be prone to flash flooding, rock slides and mud slides. * Rock and mud slides may close area highways, especially in flood-prone areas. The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Flash Flood Watch for the central mountains, central and western Fremont County, the Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley and Huerfano county. * From Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * The Monsoon plume will push eastward and bring another day of slow moving, heavy rain producing thunderstorms to the area. Flash flooding will be possible, especially considering the already saturated soil conditions. Burn scars will be especially susceptible. * Mud flows and rock slides will be possible in and near burn scars and steep terrain. Creeks, streams and normally dry washes may experience rapid flooding with damage to roads possible in and near these drainage ways.