Archuleta County, CO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 21:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Southwest San Juan Mountains. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue this evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.

alerts.weather.gov

