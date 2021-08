It sounds like Klingons may be making an appearance in the upcoming Star Trek: Prodigy animated series. The show held its first Comic-Con panel during this year's Comic-Con@Home, where the cast and creators unveiled the first teaser trailer for the kids' series. During the panel conversation, the group dropped some hints that Klingons will appear on the series. This all stems from the character Gwyn, voiced by Ella Purnell. Gwyn is a talented translator and Purnell and creators Kevin and Dan Hageman specifically mentioned that they had to seek out an expert on the Klingon language to consult on the series.