Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

This Toddler Dress Set Is Adorably Chic for Back-to-Preschool Season

By Suzy Forman
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bIY8_0b5xuxOK00
Spotted Zebra Knit Sleeveless Maxi Dresses. Zappos

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Shopping for a toddler? With back-to-school season in the not-so-distant future, it’s time to start looking around for preschool-friendly clothes. Obviously, you want pieces that the child will enjoy wearing, but you also want something cute enough for those precious back-to-school photos!

Zappos has plenty of great kids clothing, and we’re especially loving Spotted Zebra’s collection of school-to-play pieces. Some of these pieces are so cute, we honestly wish they would come in adult sizes. We’d totally wear the dresses from this dress set, specifically!

Get the Spotted Zebra Knit Sleeveless Maxi Dresses (Toddler) for just $30 at Zappos with free shipping!

This set comes with two maxi dresses, and you can grab them in three toddler sizes: 2T, 3T and 4T. The most important aspect of any kids clothing is that it has to be comfortable and not get in the way of its wearer, and these dresses have that aspect down. They’re made of 100% cotton, so they’re comfy, breathable and gentle on baby-soft skin. Children won’t be left irritated, itchy or upset over their outfit!

We also like how these are playwear dresses, so they’re fit for any games of Tag or running around the playground. Toddlers aren’t going to sit still on a chair for long periods of time with their legs crossed — nor should they — so we love that these dresses can hold their own (and be easily washed in the machine at the end of the day)!

Get the Spotted Zebra Knit Sleeveless Maxi Dresses (Toddler) for just $30 at Zappos with free shipping!

The first dress in this set is a minty, aqua green with doodle-style illustrations all over. You’ll find rainbows, hearts, fruits, palm trees, unicorns and cute little phrases all over (and more). This dress also has a pretty pink piped trim at the neckline and armholes, plus a matching bow at the belly!

The second dress in this set is a solid baby pink all over, including the trim and bow. The overall construction and silhouette are the same. We specifically like this dress because while the other one is more playful, this one can definitely be dressed up for a nicer occasion without making your toddler uncomfortable and trying to take their clothing off. It happens! But not this time.

This set also comes in two other variations. One set has a pink dress with an aqua trim and a super colorful floral dress, while the other has a solid aqua dress with a pink trim, plus a pink dress covered in gemstone doodles. All three sets are mega-cute and we adore the color themes, so we wouldn’t be shocked if someone wanted all of them for their little one!

Get the Spotted Zebra Knit Sleeveless Maxi Dresses (Toddler) for just $30 at Zappos with free shipping!

Looking for something else? Shop more kids clothing from Spotted Zebra here and shop all girls clothing at Zappos here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maxi Dress#Toddler#Zappos#Spotted Zebra#Lululemon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
ApparelETOnline.com

ThirdLove Just Dropped a New Seamless Underwear Line: Shop the Collection

Say goodbye to VPL! ThirdLove has dropped a new seamless collection, perfect for the gym and everywhere else. The Form collection, which promises "limitless stretch and endless comfort" is the perfect solution for form-fitting outfits, allowing you the freedom to wear what you want, without showing a single seam. ThirdLove's...
Apparelgoodhousekeeping.com

Amazon's bestselling summer dress is back in stock

With the hot weather here to stay, we're always on the look-out for the best summer dresses to add to our wardrobes. While Amazon might not be your automatic go-to for dresses, the retailer has burst onto the fashion landscape in the last few months and is proving popular with fashion fans looking for timeless designs at good prices.
New York City, NYPosted by
FootwearNews

Mindy Kaling Masters Chic Dressing Between Seasons in Navy Floral Dress and Shiny Louboutin Pumps

Mindy Kaling just wore a super sharp outfit — which was also a lesson in dressing between seasons — in New York City. The producer, actress and director visited the city for an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” wearing a long-sleeved Dolce & Gabbana mini dress. The garment featured an A-line silhouette and three-quarter-length sleeves in a chic navy hue. Covering the dress were oversized red, burgundy and yellow embroidered flower patches.
ApparelUS Magazine

These 17 Unbelievably Comfortable Beach Dresses Can Keep You Cool in the Heat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The summer isn’t over just yet! There’s still plenty of time left to organize a last-minute trip to the beach before the season ends. The perfect beach dress is an absolute must for any oceanside outing, and we’ve rounded up all of the best styles for you to shop!
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

Summer Goals! This 2-Piece Set Is the Definition of Comfy-Chic

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you had a summer uniform — something you had to wear every day, whether you were out and about or chilling at home — what would it look like? You probably wouldn’t want to deal with denim shorts 24/7, but you can’t deal with the effort of wearing a dress every single day either. You could also go with a simple tee and cotton shorts, but you want something that’s cute enough to earn some compliments when you are out!
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

Shoppers Say They Could Wear This Adorable Summer Maxi Dress Every Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When we want to look put together but feel super comfortable at the same time, maxi dresses are usually the way to go. More specifically, maxi dresses that offer a loose fit but avoid slipping into frumpy territory. Honestly, this unicorn garment can be hard to find — but it’s exactly what we discovered while browsing The Drop!
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Score the Same Iconic Flip Flops J. Lo Wore for Under $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 22, 2020, but are subject to change. Jennifer Lopez is obviously one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, and...
Apparelromper.com

10 Adorable Toddler Sandals That Are The Best For Little Feet

Whether your little one is enjoying a day at the pool or beach, going for a walk, or playing outside in the backyard, the sandals are a must when the weather is warm. Like adult sandals, best toddler sandals offer breathability, ventilation, and secure straps, but they’re extra cute when they’re designed for small feet.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

11 Amazon Wedding Dresses Real-Life Brides Actually Adore

It comes as no surprise that Amazon — the online retailer selling literally everything — has many wedding gowns and dresses sprinkled into its digital mix. What is surprising, however, is the number of real-life brides who actually stan these cheap (and Prime-shipping-deliverable) styles instead of shunning them. Case in...
Apparelglamourmagazine.co.uk

Swamped with wedding invites? These affordable wedding guest dresses are here to save the day (and they're all less than £50!)

One of the best things about being invited to someone’s wedding is looking for an outfit to mark the occasion. As a wedding guest, you have a few options when it comes to your ensemble; you could go for a jumpsuit, a summer wedding guest dress if you know it’s going to be warm, or a maternity wedding guest dress if you’re pregnant and bump will be well and truly showing by the time the date comes around.
Designers & Collectionsgoodhousekeeping.com

Boden's newest summer dresses are so chic

No summer wardrobe is complete without without a patterned dress. Whether you opt for geometric shapes or florals, bright dresses for the summer season are a must. While we're huge fans of midi and maxi dresses, summer is the best time to opt for dresses that sit either on or just above the knee. However, finding a flattering, shorter dress can be tricky.
ApparelUS Magazine

This 3-Piece Lounge Set From The Drop Will Be Your New Weekend Uniform

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. After a long and stressful work week, we take relaxation seriously. The weekend is our time to decompress, and we obviously need the right outfit to complement our laid-back vibes! If we’re not heading out on the town, loungewear is a must — but that doesn’t mean we can’t look cute in the process.
Apparelt2conline.com

Tips for Wearing Your Favorite Jewelry During Winter

With the start of winter, we embrace a new wardrobe. Floral print dresses are traded for chunky knits, and strappy flats are stored away favoring knee-high boots. But does that mean you do away with your favorite jeweler as well? Many people think that bundling up to keep yourself warm during winter means swapping out rings and necklaces for gloves and scarves. That’s not true. There are many ways in which you can wear your jeweler during the colder months without having to worry about them getting buried under your layers. Whether you want to flaunt some creative jeweler design or wear the crystal earrings that you just bought, here are some tips for wearing jeweler in winter:
ApparelTODAY.com

9 best exercise dresses of 2021: Outdoor Voices, Nike

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. You don't have to play tennis...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Our 5 Favorite Sweater Deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — Up to 42% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re always sad to see the summer season go, but there’s plenty to be excited about with fall on the horizon! Are you ready to break out your favorite booties again or have a warm pumpkin spice latte in the crisp autumn air? Trust Us — we are too! But of course, what we’re most looking forward to is cozying up in our best sweaters!
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

This Cooling Bamboo Pajama Set Is What Sweet Dreams Are Made Of

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Is there any better feeling than scoring a fresh new set of PJs? Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting someone else, pajamas are always a welcome surprise. If you’re planning a self-care evening at home, the right PJs are essential to set the mood.
Skin CarePosted by
Us Weekly

This Celebrity Skincare Favorite Has Reviewers Feeling Glowy and Youthful

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We tend to assume that skincare products beloved by celebrities are on the pricier side, which is why we do our research to figure out which products are worth the splurge. A brand we’ve seen mentioned by countless stars is Tata Harper, which is a 100% natural skincare line that’s been making waves for years!

Comments / 0

Community Policy