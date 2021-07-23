Flash Flood Watch issued for Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; Southwest Mountains; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands. In west central New Mexico, Southwest Mountains, West Central Highlands and West Central Mountains. * From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. * The combination of a backdoor cold front and abundant moisture will support numerous slow-moving thunderstorms from late morning through tonight. Storm motions will remain very slow and erratic if not nearly stationary at times. Rainfall rates up to one inch in 30 to 45 minutes are likely with the strongest storms. This will increase the threat of flash flooding. Recent burn scars will be especially susceptible. Some locations may receive two inches or more of rainfall in a short period of time this afternoon or evening.