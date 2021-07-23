Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING INCLUDING THE GRIZZLY CREEK BURN SCAR The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * Through this evening. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across the upper Colorado River Valley and central mountains this afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. * The Grizzly Creek burn scar will be especially vulnerable to additional heavy rainfall with debris and mud flows likely. Travel along I-70 may continue to be disrupted.