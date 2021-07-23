Flash Flood Watch issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bexar; Kendall The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Bexar County in south central Texas South Central Kendall County in south central Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 656 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Antonio, Boerne, Fair Oaks Ranch, Cross Mountain, Leon Springs, The Dominion, Scenic Oaks and Cascade Caverns. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE