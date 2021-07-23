Cancel
Gunnison County, CO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Upper Gunnison River Valley, West Elk and Sawatch Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Upper Gunnison River Valley; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Colorado, including the following areas, Upper Gunnison River Valley and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * Through this evening. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across the central Colorado mountains and the Gunnison Basin this afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.

alerts.weather.gov

Adams County, IDweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Boise Mountains, Camas Prairie, Owyhee Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 17:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Camas Prairie; Owyhee Mountains; Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Weiser River; West Central Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Idaho, southwest Idaho and west central Idaho, including the following areas, in south central Idaho, Southern Twin Falls County. In southwest Idaho, Camas Prairie, Owyhee Mountains and Southwest Highlands. In west central Idaho, Boise Mountains, Upper Weiser River and West Central Mountains. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Numerous showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rain and high rainfall rates are likely.
Bexar County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bexar, Kendall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bexar; Kendall The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Bexar County in south central Texas South Central Kendall County in south central Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 656 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Antonio, Boerne, Fair Oaks Ranch, Cross Mountain, Leon Springs, The Dominion, Scenic Oaks and Cascade Caverns. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Ravalli County, MTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ravalli by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 17:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Ravalli The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Ravalli County in west central Montana * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 542 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Big Creek. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, and other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Big Creek FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Salt Lake County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Salt Lake Valley, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Utah Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 13:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Strong winds with these storms may occur well ahead of any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Utah Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN SALT LAKE...WESTERN UTAH AND EAST CENTRAL TOOELE COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM MDT At 538 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Skull Valley to near Bingham Canyon Mine...and moving north at 20 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Tooele, Grantsville, West Jordan, South Jordan, Herriman, Stansbury Park, Ophir, Tooele Army Depot, Magna, Skull Valley, Bingham Canyon Mine, Tooele Army Depot South, Oquirrh, Camp Williams, Kearns, Stockton, Rush Valley and Erda. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 80 and 113.
Flathead County, MTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 17:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Flathead, Mission Valleys; Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region; Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region; West Glacier Region FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of northwest Montana and west central Montana, including the following areas, in northwest Montana, Mission Valley. In west central Montana, Lower Clark Fork Region and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. This includes the following Specific Areas Frontage Road from Bearmouth to Drummond, Mission Valley, Hot Springs and Thompson Falls. * Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * Slow moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain may result in flash flooding, including debris flows. * Backcountry roads, and current and former burn scars are particularly vulnerable to flash flooding, and may become impassable or cut off.
Mcculloch County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for McCulloch by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: McCulloch The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern McCulloch County in west central Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 618 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain are expected with these thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding, as well as flooding in rural areas of McCulloch County. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Brady, Camp San Saba, Brady Lake, Voca, Rochelle, Calf Creek, The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 1311 and Us-190 Near The Mcculloch-San Saba County Line. This includes the following Low Water Crossings South Blackburn between Adkins and 13th, White Street at Live Oak Creek, Hallum Draw, FM 1121 crossing Onion Creek, 17th Street between Pine and College, South High between 14th and 15th Streets, FM 1851 crossing Tiger Creek, County Road 416 crossing Onion Creek, County Road 156 crossing Bowtie Creek and County Road 158 crossing Bowtie Creek.
Owyhee County, IDweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Owyhee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 16:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Owyhee FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL OWYHEE COUNTY At 657 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms fell across the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tindall Ranch, Grasmere, Blackstone Reservoir, Bruneau River Launch Site, Monument Butte and Black Stone Mountain.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 05:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. If recreating outdoors or in backcountry, please seek shelter if storms approach and never cross standing water. Turn around, dont drown! Target Area: Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southwest Elko County FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Nevada and northeast Nevada, including the following areas, in north central Nevada, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County. In northeast Nevada, Northern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County and Southwest Elko County. * Through this evening. * A moist airmass will last through the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will continue across much of the area on today. Moderate to heavy rain will be possible with some of the thunderstorms, which could lead to localized flash flooding, especially over burn scars.
Flathead County, MTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 17:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Flathead, Mission Valleys; Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region; Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region; West Glacier Region FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of northwest Montana and west central Montana, including the following areas, in northwest Montana, Mission Valley. In west central Montana, Lower Clark Fork Region and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. This includes the following Specific Areas Frontage Road from Bearmouth to Drummond, Mission Valley, Hot Springs and Thompson Falls. * Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * Slow moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain may result in flash flooding, including debris flows. * Backcountry roads, and current and former burn scars are particularly vulnerable to flash flooding, and may become impassable or cut off.
Bannock County, IDweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Big Hole Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 11:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bear Lake Valley; Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of eastern Idaho and southeast Idaho, including the following areas, in eastern Idaho, Big Hole Mountains. In southeast Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains. * Through Monday evening. * Slow moving thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rain, possibly resulting in flash flooding and debris flows.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-01 18:50:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Mobile THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL MOBILE AND WEST CENTRAL BALDWIN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Ravalli County, MTweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ravalli by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 16:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Ravalli The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Ravalli County in west central Montana * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 529 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Sweathouse Creek and Lost Horse Creek
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 16:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Report any flooding to local law enforcement and the NWS Flagstaff when you can do so safely. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Coconino County in north central Arizona southwest of Meteor Crater and in Diablo Canyon to I-40 * Until 800 PM MST. * At 503 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Coconino County
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 11:10:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-02 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Including the following area, Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * Through Monday morning. * Heavy rainfall will continue over the Kobuk River Basin today. Storm total rainfall amounts of 2 to 6 inches are expected in the Kobuk Basin.
Clearwater County, IDweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Orofino, Grangeville Region FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Idaho and north central Idaho, including the following areas, in central Idaho, Orofino/Grangeville Region. In north central Idaho, Northern Clearwater Mountains. * Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * Slow moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain may result in flash flooding, including debris flows.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 11:10:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-02 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * Including the following area, Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * Through Monday evening. * Heavy rainfall will continue over the Kobuk River Basin today. Storm total rainfall amounts of 2 to 6 inches are expected in the Kobuk Basin.
Pueblo County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 03:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Colorado, including the following area, Pueblo Vicinity/Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet. * Until 6 AM MDT early this morning. * Moderate to heavy rainfall will continue across Pueblo County through the early morning hours. Several reports of significant flash flooding have been received, including highway closures.
Chelan County, WAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Chelan, Okanogan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chelan; Okanogan .Thunderstorms producing torrential rain may lead to flash flooding on Sunday especially over and near burn scars. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of North Central Washington, including the following areas, Chelan and Okanogan. * Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * Thunderstorms with torrential rain combined with steep terrain and/or previously fire burned areas could result in dangerous flash flooding. * Sudden rushes of water in creek and stream drainages could wash away any person or thing nearby. Debris flows can cause additional damage to low lying bridges or other structures. Road washouts are common in flash flood events.
Bennington County, VTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 19:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southern Vermont, including the following areas, Bennington, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. * Until 6 AM EDT Monday. * Combination of antecedent wet conditions and threat of moderate to heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 13:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. If recreating outdoors or in backcountry, please seek shelter if storms approach and never cross standing water. Turn around, dont drown! Target Area: Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southwest Elko County FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Nevada and northeast Nevada, including the following areas, in north central Nevada, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County. In northeast Nevada, Northern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County and Southwest Elko County. * Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * A moist airmass will last through the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will continue across much of the area on today. Moderate to heavy rain will be possible with some of the thunderstorms, which could lead to localized flash flooding, especially over burn scars.

