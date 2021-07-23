Flash Flood Watch issued for Upper Gunnison River Valley, West Elk and Sawatch Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Upper Gunnison River Valley; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Colorado, including the following areas, Upper Gunnison River Valley and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * Through this evening. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across the central Colorado mountains and the Gunnison Basin this afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.alerts.weather.gov
