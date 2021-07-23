Lazar’s Training Camp Preview: Defense

The Patriots’ defense, especially the run defense was a bad problem area in 2020. And the issue began with the way the defense is constructed. For the run defense to be effective, the team must have a big man in the middle, a nose tackle that can two gap and hold his own at the point of attack. With Danny Shelton gone last year, the team signed Beau Allen to fill the role. But Allen never took the field for the team and it left them in a bad way with a group that was already thin.