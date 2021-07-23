Black woman says NC dealership called her derogatory name on Facebook after buying car

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A black woman was ostracized from a Columbia, South Carolina nail salon, that she has frequented for years, due to her weight. Ashley Cheffen says the nail techs at the Posh Nail Spa salon told her that they could not fulfill her nail appointment due to the size of her body. Cheffen stated that she has been going to this nail salon since 2018; however, on June 18, 2021, she didn’t receive the same treatment she was accustomed to. “I went, and it was pretty busy, and I sat in the waiting area for fifteen to twenty minutes, which is expected on a Friday night,” stated Cheffen. Cheffen finally got called back to a chair to begin her pedicure. She stated the nail tech began prepping her feet for the pedicure then stopped. Cheffen then said that shortly after, the receptionist walked over to her and stated that they would not be able to continue her service because of the weight limit on the chair.