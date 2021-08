Frank Seravalli, who has established himself as a time traveling insider this year, has noted that the Rangers are going to be very active and a team to watch. We’ve known for a while that the Rangers are going to make some moves, and Seravalli specifically notes that Ryan Strome, Pavel Buchnevich, and Alex Georgiev may be on their way out. Strome and Seattle have been linked, but it doesn’t appear that a framework around Mark Giordano was doable.