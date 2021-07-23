Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Study: COVID Pandemic Sparked Increased Demand For Homes Farther From Downtown Denver

By Makenzie O&#039;Keefe
Posted by 
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o1TV2_0b5xs7nt00

(CBS4) — As remote work became the reality for many during the pandemic, Americans have shifted their priorities away from a short commute to work to more affordability. That’s according to new research by Zillow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3MrA_0b5xs7nt00

(credit: iStock/Getty Images)

The data shows that people are desiring more space and better affordability, now that they have the flexibility to live farther from work.

Specifically, the data they collected shows that homes farther away from downtown Denver are increasing in value, while homes closer to downtown are seeing a smaller increase in value.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZPyjZ_0b5xs7nt00

(credit: CBS)

Here are some of their findings in the Denver metro:

  • The median home within a 10-minute commute of downtown is worth $553,758. That’s $70,412 higher than in 2019.
  • Since 2019, homes 71-80 minutes away from downtown have appreciated the most, up 32.6%.
  • Since 2019, the coolest area of the metro has been 0-10 minutes from downtown, where homes are up 14.6%.

According to the data, this is due, in part, because people would rather have more outdoor space or another bedroom to convert into a home office, rather than have a quick commute to the office.

Comments / 0

CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Denver, CO
Real Estate
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Denver#Covid#Pandemic#Home Office#Americans#Zillow#Istock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Walmarts mistakenly require customers to wear masks Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Face covering confusion took over Colorado Springs Walmart locations Friday, as shoppers navigated mixed messages from the major retailer. Walmart had greeters at the entrances of the 8th Street and Platte Ave. locations with boxes of masks ready for customers on Friday. Employees told Colorado Springs shoppers they'd have to The post Colorado Springs Walmarts mistakenly require customers to wear masks Friday appeared first on KRDO.
Denver, CODenver Post

Metro Denver apartment market makes a sharp U-turn in the second quarter from comfortable to cramped

In three short months, metro Denver’s apartment market has dramatically shifted from one with an adequate supply and modest rent increases to something completely different, a market where demand is so ahead of supply that rents are spiking, according to the “Denver Metro Apartment Vacancy and Rent” report from the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business.
Austin, TXKXAN

Central Texas Food Bank sees 30% demand increase in pandemic, need rises again as unemployment benefits end

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Long lines of cars snaked through makeshift distribution sites in the early days of the pandemic in Texas, as masked volunteers piled food into trunks. At that point, the Central Texas Food Bank experienced a 30% increase in demand from normal. The need leveled out as unemployment benefits kicked in, but never returned to pre-pandemic levels. Now, the demand is elevated once again as unemployment benefits ended.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Bisnow

Brooklyn Office Market Could Benefit From Pandemic Shifts In Demand

After a year that changed the nature of work forever, office landlords in Brooklyn are adjusting to post-pandemic reality with a focus on flexibility. Tenants are currently looking for shorter lease terms, coworking space in the building and something of an experience when they come into work, according to speakers on an office panel during Bisnow’s Brooklyn’s Rally To Reopen event on Thursday.
TrafficPosted by
CBS Denver

Face Coverings Required On RTD, But CBS4 Finds ‘No Mask, No Problem’

DENVER (CBS4) – A federal mandate requires that masks be worn on public transportation, but the law is being widely ignored on RTD buses and train. On Thursday, CBS4 found there is little to no enforcement. On the airport train, each car on the commuter rail is clearly marked that face coverings are required. If a rider misses that, there’s also an announcement over the speaker. (credit: CBS) “For your safety and that of others on board, facial coverings are required on RTD services,” the message states. When CBS4’s Rick Sallinger surveyed the trains, there were plenty of people without masks. “Are masks required on trains?”...
Denver, CODenver Post

Applewood: Discover this hidden gem 10 miles from downtown Denver

Applewood gives homebuyers, especially millennials and young families, the room to breathe and safe neighborhoods they want. “People are drawn by the elbow-room lots, mature trees, and landscaping,” says Barry Willmarth, Willmarth Real Estate Services owner, who has lived in Applewood for more than 20 years. Allie Carlson, West +...
Real EstateMotley Fool

Buying a Home in the Denver Metro

Buying a home in Denver? Be ready to compete and remember to breathe. The home-buying process can be a brutal experience for individuals and families. Getting a mortgage seems to be the easy part. Submitting the winning offer? Not exactly a walk in the park. Buying a home today is more than checking out the listings that look good and making an offer on the one you like the best. The new normal looks like this:
Denver, COGazette

Driven by delta variant, Denver's COVID-19 numbers see sustained increase for first time in weeks

Denver's COVID-19 case numbers have climbed in recent days, the first significant, sustained increase in weeks that's being driven by the delta variant. The city has averaged 47.7 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past week. That's still far below any previous peak, and hospitalizations have yet to spike. But it's driven the city back to its early June average, and officials "have every reason to believe that this is related to the new delta variant ... which is more contagious," said Denver Health's Seth Foldy. He said the variant now accounts for 90% of Colorado's new cases.
MLBPosted by
CBS Denver

Smart Device Data Shows Pre-Pandemic Amounts Of People In Downtown Denver For MLB All-Star Game

DENVER (CBS4) – The Major League Baseball All-Star Game last week helped Denver to see just as many people downtown as it saw before the pandemic. That’s according to location services data from mobile devices used downtown during the big event. DENVER, CO – JULY 13: Fans enter the stadium before the 91st MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Coors Field on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Data from smart devices in downtown Denver during three days of the All-Star events show there were more than 250,000 mobile device users per...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Boulder Restaurants Urged To Consider Requiring Proof Of Vaccination

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, more restaurants and businesses are asking their patrons to show they are vaccinated. In Boulder, there’s a new push to get restaurants to band together and require some type of vaccine passport in order to keep their doors open should we see another wave of COVID cases. (credit: CBS) “Last year many businesses made sacrifices, but no business more than restaurants,” said Bobby Stuckey, founder of Frasca hospitality group. The turning point for the industry came with vaccine access, but with COVID cases ticking up again, many fear more closures are coming. “There’s a...
Real Estatemarijuanamoment.net

Marijuana Legalization Increases Home Property Values, New Study Finds

There are plenty of marijuana NIMBYs out there, but a new study found that cannabis legalization and the presence of dispensaries actually increases home property values. The research from Clever Real Estate draws on data from Zillow, the U.S. Census and other sources. A main takeaway is that from 2017 to 2019, “home values increased $6,338 more in states where marijuana is legal in some form, compared to states that haven’t legalized marijuana.”
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Masks Encouraged For All King Soopers Customers In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – King Soopers customers are now encouraged to wear a mask while shopping regardless of their vaccination status. Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers and City Market, joins Walmart in changing its mask policy. (credit: CBS) CBS News reports Kroger cited updated recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Until the change, Kroger only required unvaccinated employees to wear masks and asked unvaccinated shoppers to do the same. “We will continue to abide by all state and local mandates and encourage all Americans to get vaccinated, including our associates,” the company said in an emailed statement. Kroger, the nation’s largest grocer, operates nearly 2,800 stores in 35 states.
Colorado StateKDVR.com

List: Which Colorado counties are recommending masks again?

DENVER (KDVR) — Earlier this week, the CDC issued new guidance that urges masks indoors in places with substantial COVID-19 transmission. Based on the CDC’s guidance, two-thirds of Colorado’s counties should be under indoor mask mandates, including some counties in the Denver metro area. The first two counties asking people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy