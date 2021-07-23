Cancel
San Diego County, CA

5 to Watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Day 1: Swimming, Basketball, Volleyball

By Monica Garske
NBC San Diego
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom swimming and the addition of 3x3 basketball to volleyball, softball and the first gold medals of the Tokyo Olympics, here are 5 things to watch on July 24, 2021. It’s been a while since San Diego has had a swimmer in the Olympics with gold medal potential but Michael Andrew – a 22-year-old Encinitas resident – is about to break that streak at the Tokyo Olympics. This is the first time Andrew has gone to the Olympics but judging by his talent, it won’t be his last. His first event – Men’s 100m Breaststroke (Heat 6) – is set for 4:37 a.m. PT.

www.nbcsandiego.com

Congress & CourtsNBC News

Senate introduces the details of the bipartisan infrastructure package

WASHINGTON — Senators introduced the long-awaited text of their bipartisan infrastructure bill Sunday, aiming to pass the massive measure before the end of the week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would push forward with amendments to the $1 trillion bill, which senators were finalizing through the weekend.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Square to buy Afterpay for $29 bln as buy now, pay later booms

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Square Inc (SQ.N) will buy Australia's Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) for about $29 billion in an all-stock deal as the U.S. fintech firm looks to leverage burgeoning popularity of buy now, pay later (BNPL) credit options. The deal will create an online payments powerhouse and help accelerate...

