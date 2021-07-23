5 to Watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Day 1: Swimming, Basketball, Volleyball

From swimming and the addition of 3x3 basketball to volleyball, softball and the first gold medals of the Tokyo Olympics, here are 5 things to watch on July 24, 2021. It’s been a while since San Diego has had a swimmer in the Olympics with gold medal potential but Michael Andrew – a 22-year-old Encinitas resident – is about to break that streak at the Tokyo Olympics. This is the first time Andrew has gone to the Olympics but judging by his talent, it won’t be his last. His first event – Men’s 100m Breaststroke (Heat 6) – is set for 4:37 a.m. PT.