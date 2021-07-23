Kanye West, BTS, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey & More of the Week's Biggest Winners (July 23)

Footage of Kanye West in the studio playing new music for Tyler, The Creator emerged Saturday. Later that day, Kanye apparently held another listening session with Kevin Durant and Justin Laboy in Las Vegas, from which Laboy emerged with lots of Twitter hyperbole about a new Kanye album supposedly out this week. This would be his first studio album since 2019’s Jesus Is King, as well as his first since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, and the first his ill-conceived presidential campaign. (His most recent tweet is from the day after Election Day last November teasing another run in 2024.)