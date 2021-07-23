Cancel
Twitter Roasts Ralph Lauren for Its Tokyo Olympic Opening Ceremony Outfits

By Aaron Royce
Ralph Lauren’s Olympic Opening Ceremony uniforms for Team USA debuted at the start of the Tokyo Olympics today — and Twitter is not thrilled. The Team USA uniforms featured a preppy aesthetic, composed of a navy blazer with a navy and white striped T-shirt, both featuring embroidered patches of Lauren’s polo pony logo and the five Olympic rings. Their looks were complete with dark blue jeans, an American flag-print scarf, and white sneakers.

