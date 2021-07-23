Twitter Roasts Ralph Lauren for Its Tokyo Olympic Opening Ceremony Outfits
Ralph Lauren’s Olympic Opening Ceremony uniforms for Team USA debuted at the start of the Tokyo Olympics today — and Twitter is not thrilled. The Team USA uniforms featured a preppy aesthetic, composed of a navy blazer with a navy and white striped T-shirt, both featuring embroidered patches of Lauren’s polo pony logo and the five Olympic rings. Their looks were complete with dark blue jeans, an American flag-print scarf, and white sneakers.footwearnews.com
Comments / 51