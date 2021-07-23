GM Design Shares Photos Of Four Seat C2 Corvette Prototype
The GM Design team has shared an interesting series of color photographs showing the unique four-seater C2 Corvette Sting Ray prototype that Chevy developed back in 1962. This stretched C2 Corvette was conceived by the GM Design team as a direct rival to the Ford Thunderbird, which was significantly outselling the Corvette at the time. The car was commissioned by then-Chevy boss Ed Cole in August of 1962, who assigned C2 Corvette designer Larry Shinoda to the project.gmauthority.com
