GM Design Shares Photos Of Four Seat C2 Corvette Prototype

Are you ready to experience LS magic in an old-school hero?. Some cars will make you stop in your tracks every time you see one, and for us, the 1967 Chevy Chevelle is one of those cars. It’s often overshadowed by the more muscular body styles that would soon follow, but in the mid-late 1960s Chevelle exudes class, style, and the perfect amount of aggression. Ones like this example, available through OK Classic classic car auction, are a reminder of how impressive the models really are, and this one hides an LS surprise under the hood.