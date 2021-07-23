Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Snake Eyes' Is a Boring, Joyless Slog of a Film, Critics Say

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount's "Snake Eyes" currently holds a 41% "Rotten" score on Rotten Tomatoes from 70 reviews. The film stars Henry Golding ("Crazy Rich Asians") as Snake Eyes, a rough and tumble loner who is out for revenge after witnessing the death of his father at a young age. "Snake Eyes" was...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Eccleston
Person
Adrianne Palicki
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Henry Golding
Person
Samara Weaving
Person
Channing Tatum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake Eyes#Paramount#Rotten Tomatoes#Caucasian#Malaysian#Transformers#Associated Press#The Associated Press#The New York Post#Japanese#Arashikage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comcast
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Ben Affleck Movie Just Hit Netflix

The Jack Ryan franchise is a strange beast, one that’s spawned five movies with four different actors in the title role, two of which were reboots, along with an episodic show that’s run for two seasons on Amazon, with production on the third set to begin imminently. The series has varied wildly in quality over the last 30 years, and your opinion on who played the character best is entirely down to personal preference.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Critics Are Going Crazy For Nicolas Cage’s New Movie

Nicolas Cage likes to go big and bold, which is something he’s been doing increasingly often during his decade-long odyssey traversing the VOD genre circuit. However, every now and again he delivers a performance that reminds you why he’s often held up as one of the best talents of his generation, and his central turn in upcoming drama Pig is even being called one of his very best ever.
MoviesComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Controversial Milla Jovovich Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Husband-and-wife duo Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich are known for repeatedly collaborating on effects-driven fantasy movies, mostly adapted from video games, that tend to do decent business at the box office while leaving critics cold. However, the pair’s most recent console adaptation generated no shortage of controversy, to the extent that it almost caused an international incident.
MoviesEW.com

Old or Snake Eyes: Which film took No. 1 at the weekend box office

Old, the latest film from director M. Night Shyamalan, is the newest box office No. 1. It took the top slot over the weekend with three-day receipts totaling $16.5 million. While the film landed the No. 1 spot, it netted significantly smaller box office numbers than Black Widow, which earlier this month set a pandemic era record with an $87 million opening. The big difference, though, is Old was only available in theaters, while Black Widow benefitted from $60 million of its week 1 takings via Disney+ with premiere access. Old also wasn't part of a massive comic book franchise.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘The Take’: Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney, ‘Jungle Cruise’ Hits Theaters, Big Trailers Stir Oscar Buzz

Scarlett Johansson hits Disney with an industry-shaking lawsuit weeks after the day-and-date release of her Marvel movie “Black Widow” and just one day before Disney sets sail with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on “Jungle Cruise.” Meanwhile, Britney Spears’ hard-working legal eagle heads back to court to fight her conservatorship battle, and early Oscar buzz is growing for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars like Lady Gaga, Will Smith and Denzel Washington. It’s been another busy week in show business.
MoviesCNET

HBO Max: The 10 best films to stream tonight

Sadly, no notable arrivals hit HBO Max this week, so I'm going to select a few that arrived at the beginning of July. They include: Judas and the Black Messiah (2021), No Sudden Move (2021), Pleasantville (1998) and Reservoir Dogs (1992). Judas and the Black Messiah was probably put on...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Panther 2 Star Hopping From Wakanda To Gotham For New Batman Project

Few actors have achieved it, but these days in the golden age of superhero movies, if you’ve managed to mark off a Marvel and DC project off on your resume, you’re doing well for yourself. And it looks like Black Panther fan-favorite Winston Duke is getting the chance to play the most beloved DC character there is thanks to a new project he is working on where he’ll play Batman.
MoviesComicBook

Final Snake Eyes Trailer Released

In just a few more days, G.I. Joe fans everywhere are finally going to witness the origins of one of the franchise's most beloved characters. Snake Eyes is getting his own movie, which will tell the story of how he became the ninja so many fans know him to be, and why he took on a vow of silence before joining the Joes. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins arrives in theaters on July 23rd, and Paramount is dropping just a bit more footage ahead of the debut in order to keep the hype train rolling.
Video Gamesorlandoweekly.com

Snake Eyes

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.
Moviesbrieftake.com

Win a Snake Eyes prize pack!

Here’s your chance to win a Snake Eyes prize pack…. Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form. For a bonus entry, follow these Twitter instructions:. Brief Description: Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins Review

Franchise movies with the word origins in the title don’t have the best track record of quality, but that doesn’t stop studios from making them; case in point, Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins, which promises to tell the backstory of the fan favorite character from the GI Joe animated series and Hasbro toy line.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Snake Eyes Reviews Have Dropped, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The G.I. Joe Origins Movie

Henry Golding’s next blockbuster is almost here! The actor, known for such films as Crazy Rich Asians and Last Christmas, stars as Snake Eyes in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (also known simply as Snake Eyes). In the superhero film (which serves as an origin story for the character) a mysterious lone fighter, known only as "Snake Eyes,” is welcomed into and trained by an ancient Japanese ninja clan called the Arashikage. But he finds his loyalties being tested when secrets from his past are revealed, as he eventually goes on the path to become the famous G.I. Joe hero. Along with Golding, the cast includes Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, and Iko Uwais.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SNAKE EYES Early Reactions Declare The Film An "Unmitigated Disaster" And "Devoid Of Energy"

With Snake Eyes just days away from arriving in theaters, the review embargo has lifted and the response has been a mostly negative one thus far. It seems some critics were surprised that it wasn't as bad as they expected, but that's hardly a glowing verdict, and one longtime fan and reporter goes so far as to say this "unmitigated disaster" ended up "[breaking] my heart." Only a handful of reviews have surfaced, though most are either middle-of-the-road or negative based on what we've seen from those outlets.
Video GamesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Snake Eyes Ninja Fight Move That Andrew Koji Says His Storm Shadow Suit Prevented Him From Doing

Martial arts are making a mainstream comeback in 2021. Mortal Kombat, released earlier this year, relied on kung-fu fighting techniques as it reinvigorated the video game universe. The Marvel Cinematic Universe intends to put its one stamp on karate epics with September’s Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. And this weekend, Paramount will wade back into the franchise waters of G.I. Joe with an origin story for the silent ninja, Snake Eyes (Henry Golding). But with this action comes unusual challenges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy