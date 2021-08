A strong return of its film and TV business, especially compared with a bleak 2020, helped Hasbro’s second quarter results easily beat Wall Street forecasts. Revenue surged 54% to $1.32 billion, while adjusted earnings per share reached $1.05, compared with two cents in the year-ago quarter. When factoring in the impact of selling off subsidiary eOne’s music business, the company booked a net loss of 17 cents a share. Overall, the results attest to the company’s rebound from the Covid-19 struggles that defined 2020.