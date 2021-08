While parts of the planet are literally on fire, others are struggling to keep their heads above water — literally. China's city of Zhengzhou in the Henan province has been slammed with a year's worth of rain in less than a week. Buildings have been decimated, streets are underwater, and rapids have carried both cars and people alike. At least 12 people have died after a subway car was trapped underwater, and neighborhoods citywide have lost power, including hospitals.