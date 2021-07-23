Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee Jiu-Jitsu athletes to compete in international championship

By Michelle Roberts
WCTV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nine youth athletes with Positive Balance Jiu Jitsu MMA Fitness are testing their skills at the international level. The fighters are taking on the best in the world at the Pan Kids IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Kissimmee, Florida, on July 24 and 25. Tim Fitzgerald, 15,...

www.wctv.tv

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Kissimmee, FL
Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Kissimmee, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jiu#Wctv#Combat#Annaliese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Caeleb Dressel Has Blunt Response To Michael Phelps Comparisons

Caeleb Dressel has been sensational thus far at the Tokyo Olympics, and as a result, he’s being compared to the best swimmer in American history. Earlier this week, Dressel earned his first individual Olympic gold medal. He edged out Kyle Chalmers for first place in the 100-meter freestyle with a record time of 47.02 seconds.
NBAWCTV

RaiQuan Gray selected 59th overall by the Brooklyn Nets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Brooklyn Nets have selected Florida State forward RaiQuan Gray with the 59th pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Gray averaged 11.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Seminoles this past season. He was selected to the All-ACC Third Team by ACC coaches and media and named an Honorable Mention All-American by the Associated Press.
chetekalert.com

Blue Hills Shooting Stars compete at National Championships

Blue Hills Shooting Stars compete at National Championships. The Blue Hills Shooting Stars Youth Shooting Team just returned from competing at the National Championships at the Cardinal Shooting Center in Ohio. There were roughly 4,000 youth Athletes from around the country ages 10 thru college. These athletes competed in the following categories: Pistol, Rimfire Rifle, Trap, Sporting Clays and Skeet. There were 1,900 Athletes alone competing in Pistol/Rifle, setting a new world record for the largest steel match. The Blue Hills Shooting Stars had nine athletes take part in the national competition. All of these athletes did an outstanding job and represented the area communities, as well as the Shooting Stars team/club. Most of the competitors logged personal-best performances at nationals. Reyana Ladd placed third in the nation in Iron Rifle Intermediate Entry Level Division, competing against 27 other female athletes. This was Reyana’s first year shooting and she is now a national medal winner. Pictured in front, from left to right, are: Brady Hanson, Rylee Ladd, Reyana Ladd and Elliot Nichols; in back are Summer Hanson, Evan Hahn, Dan Nichols, Isaac Welle and Christian Handrahan.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Finger Lakes athletes competing in the Tokyo Summer Games

There are a handful of athletes from the Finger Lakes region representing Team U.S.A. at the Tokyo Summer Games. Meghan Musnicki of Naples and Olivia Coffey of Watkins Glen are part of the U.S. woman's rowing team. They will compete in the women’s eight row at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Musnicki is a two-time Olympic gold medalist.
Rockville Centre, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

These Long Island Athletes Will Be Competing At Olympics

Some of Long Island’s top athletes will be wearing the red, white, and blue in Tokyo as they represent the country at the upcoming summer Olympic Games in Japan. The summer games will include more than two dozen athletes from New York - featuring a trio of famed Long Islanders - who are looking to etch their marks in history with an Olympic medal.
Posted by
The Times

Tualatin girls compete in national weightlifting championships

Two incoming Tualatin High School seniors competed in June in the USA Weightlifting Youth National Championships Two incoming Tualatin High School seniors recently returned from national weightlifting competition held in Detroit. Rylie Joers and Jordynn Sauer went out to the Motor City June 26-28 to compete in the USA Weightlifting Youth National Championships. The pair work out with their weightlifting coach, Kit Brown, at the CrossFit Tualatin gym, which is owned by Jaime and Ian Rice. Brown is a masters world champion, a two-time masters national champion and the current national record holder. Joers started working out at...
wbat.com

Marion JROTC cadet competes in national championship

Marion High School JROTC Cadet Alysa “Muffet” Yancey is quickly becoming a nationally known junior marksman. She participated in the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s (CMP) National Championship for Three Position (3P) Precision Air Rifles in Camp Perry, Ohio, this past weekend. Competing against a field of 183 invitation-only marksmen, she faced the very best from across the nation. But this emerging star rose to the occasion, finishing 23rd overall.
Item

Manning High athletes will compete in Junior Olympics in Texas

MANNING - Two Manning High School athletes will be representing their hometown, school and track club in the 2021 AAU Junior Olympics this summer in Texas. Delaney Frierson, 16, a junior at MHS, and Ja'Lencia Griffin, 15, a sophomore at MHS, are …
Posted by
Daily Voice

These Hudson Valley Athletes Will Be Competing At Olympics

Some of the Hudson Valley's top athletes will be wearing the red, white, and blue in Tokyo as they represent the country at the upcoming summer Olympic Games in Japan. The summer games will include more than two dozen athletes from New York - featuring a group of prominent players from the Hudson Valley - who are looking to etch their marks in history with an Olympic medal.
WSAV-TV

Local athlete shares dream of competing in Olympic Games

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Kaiya Bryant, who’s been competing in youth weightlifting since she was 9, is lifting her way to the top — one competition at a time. Not only is Bryant a women’s youth record-breaker, but she is also a youth world medalist for Team U.S.A. She is also the third U.S. woman to medal in the youth world’s history, which began in 2009.
KTAL

Meet the athletes from Louisiana competing in the Olympics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics right underway, meet and congratulate the athletes from Louisiana that are representing the United States. Hobbies or favorite activities: Cooking, Coffee, MMA. Fred Kerley. Sport: Track and Field. Event(s): Men’s 100m. DOB: 5/7/1995. Birthplace: Taylor, Texas. Hometown: Morgan City, La. Height:...
wrangellsentinel.com

New jiu jitsu class starts next month

“I don’t know, somehow you kind of get addicted to it, I guess,” Matt Nore said. Nore, volunteering with the Parks and Recreation Department, will be hosting jiu jitsu classes starting next month. Nore has grown up enjoying combat sports, he said, starting with wrestling in high school. He also participated in mixed martial arts through the Alaska Fighting Championship before he was first deployed to Iraq around 2004.
Oak Ridger

Young Oak Ridge trampoline gymnast to compete internationally

Xavier Harper, a 13-year-old Oak Ridge native and Robertsville Middle School student, will be heading to Azerbaijan this fall to compete in trampoline and tumbling. Xavier will be traveling and competing in Baku, Azerbaijan in November, representing Team USA, a fundraiser page put together by his mother Dionne Jones-Harper stated. He will compete in trampoline, synchronized trampoline, and tumbling against other top athletes from many different countries.
Posted by
102.7 KORD

Washington Athletes Competing For Gold In Tokyo 2021 Olympics!

We all love watching the Olympic games, whether it's your favorite events or favorite people competing. Little do we realize a lot of Washingtonians are going for gold in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics. There's probably a point in all of our lives where we dream of competing in the...
nbc15.com

Here are the Badger State Olympic athletes competing Saturday

TOKYO (WMTV) - Dozens of Olympic athletes over the next couple weeks will compete for Olympic gold over the next couple of weeks. Here’s a look at some of the ones competing today and where you can watch them. Rose Lavelle to compete on Tokyo turf. Rose Lavelle, UW-Madison alum...

Comments / 0

Community Policy