Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Post-break struggles continue

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Ohtani went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Thursday's win over the Twins. Believers in the mostly-debunked Home Run Derby curse are likely keeping tabs on Ohtani's performance, as he has gone 4-for-24 with 14 strikeouts since he participated in the contest. That said, manager Joe Maddon indicated that he is not worried about the two-way star in spite of his recent struggles, per the Associated Press. "He feels good. He's upbeat. He's constantly conversing with everybody. He'll come out of this thing. He's not going to be perfect all year," Maddon said.

www.cbssports.com

