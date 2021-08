UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets had already previously set the date for the inaugural home opener as the affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, and now, they know the opponent. The American Hockey League announced the home openers for all 31 member teams, Wednesday, with the Comets set to face-off against the Rochester Americans on Sunday, October 17 at the Adirondack Bank Center. The time is still to be announced.