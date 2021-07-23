Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

WBAP Morning News: A Texas Supreme Court Decision Could Play a Part in Dem Return

wbap.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Democrats who are still in D.C. could have to come back soon, thanks to a Texas Supreme Court decision. Eric Cedillo, Adjunct Clinical Professor of Law at SMU, joined the WBAP Morning News to explain it.

www.wbap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Smu#The Wbap Morning News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Southern Methodist University
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsAMA

Todd Askew discusses the Supreme Court's decision on the ACA

AMA's Moving Medicine video series amplifies physician voices and highlights developments and achievements throughout medicine. In today’s episode of Moving Medicine, a discussion with Todd Askew, the AMA’s senior vice president of advocacy in Washington, D.C., about the Supreme Court’s recent decision on the Affordable Care Act and what it means for the future of health care.
Congress & Courtssaportareport.com

Supreme Court Issues Impactful Decision Concerning Voting Rights Act Section 2 Challenges

On July 1, 2021 the Supreme Court handed down its decision in a highly anticipated voting rights case, Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, on appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. The case arrived at the Court as a result of past litigation filed by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and certain affiliates challenging the validity of two provisions in the State of Arizona’s voting framework under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA). While VRA Section 2 cases have previously come before the Court for consideration in matters involving redistricting challenges and vote-dilution claims, Brnovich represents the Court’s attempt at answering the important question of how to answer a Section 2 challenge to state laws governing the time, place and manner of an election. As summarized below, the impact of the Court’s ruling will have a profound effect on how courts interpret VRA Section 2 challenges going forward, and the ability of plaintiffs to challenge facially-neutral state election laws based purely upon allegations of disparate impact on certain groups of voters.
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Texas Supreme Court Decision is a Win for First Amendment Rights

In late April, the Texas Supreme Court affirmed an appellate court’s decision overturning the sealing of multiple exhibits in the Title Source (now Amrock) v. HouseCanary trade secrets case, holding that the trial court had applied the wrong procedural and substantive law in retroactively sealing the exhibits. In an unusual series of events, the exhibits were sealed approximately six weeks post-trial at HouseCanary’s request only after they were used in open court to obtain a favorable verdict that, prior to being reversed, led to the award of more than $700 million in damages.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Charleston Press

Ironically but true, the president elected mainly to be different from the last guy is feeding his own ego while his approval rating goes down every day, poll

Joe Biden was required to only be different from the previous guy, but instead of accomplishing that one simple task he started feeding his own ego shortly after taking over the White House. But the honeymoon is over and someone should remind Joe about that. Meanwhile, following the initial rating...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Intercept

His Conviction Was Overturned Amid Evidence of Innocence. The Supreme Court Could Throw It All Out.

Shoddy police work, junk forensics, and a flawed defense converged in the case of Barry Jones. Did Arizona send an innocent man to die?. Brandie Jones was in the yard at Arizona State Prison Complex Perryville, a women’s prison just west of Phoenix, when she got called into the office for important news about her dad. It was the summer of 2018. Her father, Barry Jones, was on death row. But now, after more than 23 years, a federal district judge had vacated his conviction. The state of Arizona was ordered to release or retry him immediately.
Oklahoma Stateoklahoman.com

Stitt, other Oklahoma officials urge Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade

Gov. Kevin Stitt and several other Oklahoma elected officials urged the U.S. Supreme Court last week to overturn its longstanding protections for abortion, as a recent poll showed a narrow majority of Oklahomans favor state restrictions. “Rather than creating a federal constitutional right, the Court should leave regulating abortion to...
Congress & Courtsfloridaphoenix.com

Federal appeals court rejects ministry’s defamation claim against Southern Poverty Law Center

A federal appeals court has rejected a Florida-based Christian ministry’s claim that the Southern Poverty Law Center defamed it by including it on a list of hate groups. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit unanimously upheld a ruling by an Alabama trial judge rejecting Coral Ridge Ministries Media’s claim against the Montgomery-based SPLC center, which monitors hate groups and engages in civil-rights litigation.
Arizona Statetennesseestar.com

Arizona’s Gov. Doug Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovich Join SCOTUS Suit to Overturn Roe v. Wade

Both Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich joined separate amicus curiae briefs with other governors and attorneys general in an abortion case out of Missouri that would gut Roe v. Wade by banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Ducey joined 11 other governors led by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to demand that the Supreme Court uphold the state law and undo Roe v. Wade. Brnovich signed on with 23 other attorneys general led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to ask that the court overrule Roe v. Wade because it is “erroneous, inconsistent, uneven, and unreliable.”
Austin, TXPosted by
hillcountrynews

With time running out, Texas Legislature still at impasse on GOP elections bill

Heading into the last week of the special legislative session, the partisan standoff over Texas Republicans’ priority elections bill is no closer to a resolution in Austin. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey joined 11 other Republican governors, others nationwide asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.

Norma McCorvey on Dateline in 1995. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has joined 11 other Republican governors and more than 200 GOP lawmakers and officials from across the country in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the landmark, controversial Roe v. Wade abortion ruling. In a brief filed Thursday, the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

A dozen GOP governors urge Supreme Court to let states regulate abortion

A dozen Republican governors on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to eliminate federal protections for abortion and instead allow states to regulate the procedure. Led by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, the group argued in a legal filing that the court’s landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which established the constitutional right to abortion, and subsequent rulings unlawfully encroach on states’ rights.
Dallas County, TXwbap.com

Wear a Mask To Gain Dallas County Courthouse Access

DALLAS – (WBAP/KLIF) – An administrative court judge has ordered that anyone entering a Dallas County courthouse must be wearing a mask to be admitted. The order Friday by Administrative District Judge Maricela Moore requires masks to be worn in the common areas of the George Allen Courthouse, the Frank Crowley Courthouse and the Henry Wade Building.

Comments / 0

Community Policy