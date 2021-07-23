Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York County, ME

Special Weather Statement issued for Interior York by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Interior York AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN YORK NORTHWESTERN STRAFFORD...NORTHEASTERN BELKNAP AND SOUTHERN CARROLL COUNTIES At 152 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Ossipee, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Ossipee, Moultonborough, Meredith, Alton, Gilmanton, Effingham, Wolfeboro, Tamworth, Sandwich, Gilford, Madison, Acton, Freedom, Brookfield, Wakefield, Parsonsfield, Tuftonboro, Newfield, Shapleigh and Middleton. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Acton, ME
City
Madison, ME
County
York County, ME
City
Alton, ME
City
Shapleigh, ME
City
Newfield, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Brookfield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Senate introduces the details of the bipartisan infrastructure package

WASHINGTON — Senators introduced the long-awaited text of their bipartisan infrastructure bill Sunday, aiming to pass the massive measure before the end of the week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would push forward with amendments to the $1 trillion bill, which senators were finalizing through the weekend.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy