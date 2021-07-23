Cancel
Beaver Dam, WI

Walmart again sues Beaver Dam over property taxes

By CHRIS HIGGINS Capital Newspapers
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart has filed more lawsuits against the city of Beaver Dam seeking to lower its property assessments and get a refund on the property taxes already paid. Walmart has a store in Beaver Dam, 120 Frances Lane, and a distribution center, 115 Distribution Way. The store is valued at $9.06 million, and the distribution center is valued at $40.72 million. In four lawsuits filed this month, Walmart claims that the store should actually be valued at $4.96 million, and the distribution center should be valued $27.5 million.

