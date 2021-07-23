Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 18:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Avoid recently burned areas and downstream locations. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes will occur. Rockslides and mudslides will likely occur in steep terrain. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 730 PM MST. * At 416 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Coconino County east of Hwy-87 between Clint`s Well and Winslow. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.