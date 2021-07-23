Special Weather Statement issued for Belknap, Southern Carroll, Strafford by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 13:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belknap; Southern Carroll; Strafford AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN YORK NORTHWESTERN STRAFFORD...NORTHEASTERN BELKNAP AND SOUTHERN CARROLL COUNTIES At 152 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Ossipee, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Ossipee, Moultonborough, Meredith, Alton, Gilmanton, Effingham, Wolfeboro, Tamworth, Sandwich, Gilford, Madison, Acton, Freedom, Brookfield, Wakefield, Parsonsfield, Tuftonboro, Newfield, Shapleigh and Middleton. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov
