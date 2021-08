LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. A video went viral yesterday that made everyone that viewed it get sick to their stomach. Without out even listening to the sound a grown officer is scene restraining a young lady who appears to be a teenager, by sitting on her stomach causing her to vomit. With sound you can her the young lady pleading that she could breath while her mother pleads with the officer to please get off of her stomach and that it was over 100 degrees outside. Then while officers were taking the young lady to their vehicle the mother is slammed to the ground and cuffed. Viewers watched in horror wondering where did this happen and more importantly are these officers going to be relieved of duty just like the officers that kicked a woman in the face in Atlanta.