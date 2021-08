In addition to sharing her many tasty recipes on her “The Pioneer Woman” show, Ree Drummond also gives viewers a look at her life on her family’s Oklahoma ranch. Ranch work is hard work. And the Drummond family has a lot of ranch to work to do. According to Biography, Ree and her husband, Ladd Drummond, are the owners of more than 430,000 acres of land. This total placed them on the list of the top 25 landowners in the United States. So, they have a lot of work to do.