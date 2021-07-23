Cancel
Facility brings mental health resources to North County LGBTQ community

By Madeline Mack
sandiegouniontribune.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA safe space for the region’s LGBTQ community members to seek counseling and support exists beyond San Diego proper. In a nation where 62 percent of LGBTQ youth reported having major depressive disorder symptoms last winter, according to a national crisis intervention organization, the North County LGBTQ Resource Center brings mental health programming and other resources to its community.

