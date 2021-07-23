What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Road Trips are a great time for a Saturday Supplemental! There won’t be too many of these, so if you like what you see, why not subscribe for more There R Giants content?. Of course, we have to start with the trade deadline. The big news on the farm yesterday is that five players have moved on. As predicted, Alex Canario’s 40-man spot put a big trade deadline bull’s eye on his back, and he went to Chicago in the big trade for Kris Bryant. With him went one of the true success stories of this year, RHP Caleb Kilian who talked with me on the podcast about his success early this year.