Disney Dream To Set Sail In August In First Cruise From U.S. Since March 2020

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 9 days ago
The Disney Dream will be the first Disney cruise ship to set sail from the U.S. next month, the latest sign of the company’s emergence from the coronavirus pandemic. The cruise line was shut down in March 2020 as Covid-19 began to upend life and businesses in the U.S. Three-...

Deadline

Deadline

