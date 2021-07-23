Disney Dream To Set Sail In August In First Cruise From U.S. Since March 2020

"Jungle Cruise," Disney's new nostalgia-soaked adventure film based on a 1950s theme park ride, has an unexpectedly modern twist -- one of its main characters comes out as gay. A scene in which Jack Whitehall's character discusses his sexuality with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Amazon boat captain, though far from ground-breaking by modern cinema terms, is a departure for the traditionally conservative studio. Young British fop MacGregor does not use the specific word "gay," but explains how he broke off three engagements with women because his "interests happily lay elsewhere," prompting skipper Frank to raise a toast to "elsewhere." "I felt that the scene was really exactly what it was, which was two men talking about what they loved, and who they loved," Johnson -- the world's top-paid movie star -- told a press conference this week.