Delta variant becomes dominant in Oregon, unvaccinated people 'in harm's way'

(Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) The Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday that the delta variant has become the dominant variant in the state, as daily COVID-19 cases have increased over the past week, KGW reports.

OHA said it tracked around 3,000 cases “involving variants of concern.” Cases of the delta variant have increased from 30% to 50% in the most recent report.

State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger said the spread of the delta variant creates higher risk for unvaccinated people in the state.

“The emergence of this highly contagious variant should be a red alert to those who remain unvaccinated,” Sidelinger said during a press conference Thursday. “You are at higher risk now than you were earlier in the pandemic and you are putting the people around you at risk.”

According to OHA, more than nine out of 10 people who tested positive for COVID, were hospitalized with COVID or died from the virus last month were unvaccinated.

“Oregon is open, but the pandemic is not over…especially for people who remain unvaccinated,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said.

More than 70% of adults in Oregon have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. However, in many of the state’s rural counties, less than 50% of the population is vaccinated, OHA said. In Umatilla County, only 43% of residents are fully or partially vaccinated.

“My message today is to people who have not yet been vaccinated, you are in harm’s way,” Sidelinger said.