New York City, NY

Titan Raises Another $58M to Bring Sophisticated Investment Management to the Digitally-Savvy Masses

By AlleyWatch
AlleyWatch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think about investment management an image of a traditional, white-shoe firm with mahogany furniture may come to mind, rich with years of investing history. However, today’s consumers are a bit more discerning in their choices for investments and investment managers. Titan is the investment management platform catered towards the needs of these next-generation investors. Founded in 2018 by a number of finance executives, Titan leverages technology and innovation to democratize investment opportunities in a transparent manner; many of these opportunities previously were only reserved for those with private wealth managers. The firm has a growing number of open-access actively-managed investment strategies across different asset classes including crypto. As the pandemic fueled a surge in interest in active investing, Titan company was able to grow 500% in the last twelve months and expects to have $1B AUM by the end of 2021.

