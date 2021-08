A cathedral and monastery in Mexico where some of the first Franciscan missionaries to New Spain converted indigenous people to Christianity was on Tuesday listed by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. Our Lady of the Assumption, located in Tlaxcala southeast of Mexico City, was a cornerstone of evangelism during the early stages of Spanish colonization of the Americas. The complex was one of the first of its kind, constructed with the help of local workers in 1526, years before the conquest of the Inca empire in South America. Inside the cathedral, an inscription on the pulpit reads: "Here the Holy Gospel had its beginning in this New World."