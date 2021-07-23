Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Black woman says NC dealership called her derogatory name on Facebook after buying car

By ORDER REPRINT
Biloxi Sun Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA North Carolina car dealership’s Facebook page has been flooded with comments after it reportedly referred to a Black woman as “Bon Quisha” in a post congratulating her on buying her first car. The woman’s name is Trinity Bethune. “I’m not sure if this is a ‘joke’ or something but...

www.sunherald.com

Comments / 25

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Dealership#Cars#Black People#The Dealership#Nc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
Related
Beauty & Fashionrnbcincy.com

A Black Woman Says Her Nail Salon Refused Service Because Of Her Weight ‘I Was Humiliated’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A black woman was ostracized from a Columbia, South Carolina nail salon, that she has frequented for years, due to her weight. Ashley Cheffen says the nail techs at the Posh Nail Spa salon told her that they could not fulfill her nail appointment due to the size of her body. Cheffen stated that she has been going to this nail salon since 2018; however, on June 18, 2021, she didn’t receive the same treatment she was accustomed to. “I went, and it was pretty busy, and I sat in the waiting area for fifteen to twenty minutes, which is expected on a Friday night,” stated Cheffen. Cheffen finally got called back to a chair to begin her pedicure. She stated the nail tech began prepping her feet for the pedicure then stopped. Cheffen then said that shortly after, the receptionist walked over to her and stated that they would not be able to continue her service because of the weight limit on the chair.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Upworthy

White cop accuses Black women of shoplifting, then they showed receipts and exposed him

A white cop has been accused of racial profiling after he stopped two Black women coming out of a TJ Maxx. The cop claimed that someone had accused them of shoplifting but couldn't point to the person when asked. The women returned to the store and produced receipts for all their purchases, and filmed the incident to expose the cop. They started filming inside the store and confronted the cop after he stopped them. He said that the person who told him the women had shoplifted worked at the store, and later claimed that they didn't, reported God.dailydot. The cop said a Black man who worked there complained but the only Black man who works there confirmed he didn't call the cops on them.
Posted by
Thomas Smith

Watch Victoria's Secret Karen Allegedly Assault a Black Woman, Break Down, and Then Chase Her Around the Store

Still from video via MAMA AFRICA MUSLIMAH on YouTube. In an incident captured on the popular video app Tik Tok, a video appears to show a White woman at a Victoria’s Secret store in the Short Hills Mall in Millburn, New Jersey allegedly attack or attempt to attack a Black woman, and then feign a breakdown upon realizing she is being recorded, before allegedly becoming confrontational.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Upworthy

Black woman leaves Saks store in tears after employees ignored her and helped everyone else

Erica Wiltz, a model, opened up about her terrible experience at the Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Wiltz, who hails from New York City, documented the casual racism in a TikTok video that showed her waiting at the store and an employee walking away from her. Wiltz waited patiently as the employees of the luxury store catered to a white woman, the only other customer at the store. Wiltz saw that the staff were really nice to the white woman as she excitedly tried on a different set of shoes. She was happy to see her being treated that way and waited for her turn. They barely even acknowledged Wiltz's presence as she waited patiently.
EconomyPosted by
Black Enterprise

Lumberton Honda Fires Employee After Calling Customer Trinity Bethune, “Bon Quisha”

A North Carolina car dealership did the unthinkable after a Black female customer purchased a vehicle on Thursday. A Facebook post shared by Tyrone Jacob, the woman’s brother, detailed the egregious act. A Lumberton Honda dealership employee was terminated after he sold a 2016 Toyota Camry to Trinity Bethune and posted a racist, stereotypical post referring to the woman as “Bon Quisha.”
Societyclassixphilly.com

When Karens Attack: White Woman Follows Black Man In Walmart, Accuses Him Of Stealing A Phone Found in Her Car

Black people having to deal with false accusations from our white counterparts, particularly when the fabrication comes from a female, has been going on since before the unfair passing of Emmett Till in the mid ’50s. It’s only until now that we’ve been able to put a name on them — hiya, Chad and Becky! — and none have become the biggest pain our melanated asses quite like the Karens of the world.
Societykentlive.news

Dad exposes racist who refused to sell him car because he is black

A baffled dad exposed a racist who refused to sell him a car because he is black- forcing her to quickly back-track and blame her ex-boyfriend when hundreds on the internet stood up for him. Michael Josephs was eager to snap up a 'bargain' BMW 3 Series from Facebook Marketplace...
SocietyPosted by
BET

Racist Creep Caught Harassing Black Woman Reporter On Camera

Reporter Brianna Hamblin recently provided social media with a clear-cut example of what women, especially Black women, have to deal with every day. While cameras were rolling as Hamblin was about to start reporting live from a neighborhood location, she is approached by a white man who starts to catcall her.
SocietyPosted by
rolling out

Black woman called ‘Bon Quisha’ by employee after purchasing 1st car (photos)

A North Carolina car dealership has stolen the joy from a first-time car buyer after posting a racist congratulatory message on their Facebook page. Trinity Bethune, 21, purchased her first car from Lumberton Honda on July 21, and on Thursday the dealership posted a photo of her standing in front of her new Toyota Camry and a caption that read, “Congratulations to Bon Quisha on her 2016 Toyota Camry.”
Public SafetyComplex

Video Shows ‘Walmart Karen’ Falsely Accusing Black Man of Stealing Son’s Phone

It seems Karens will never learn. On Monday, California resident Ja’Shear Bryant posted a Facebook video of an unfortunate interaction at a Moreno Valley Walmart. The footage begins with a visibly upset woman standing in the parking lot with her cellphone up to her ear. The beginning of their exchange was not caught on camera, but Bryant claims the woman falsely accused him of stealing her young child’s phone. Bryant said the woman was eyeing him in the store, right around the time her child’s phone had seemingly gone missing.

Comments / 25

Community Policy