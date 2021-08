BERLIN, Md.- Two juveniles are in custody in connection with a Wednesday morning stabbing in Berlin that left a man hospitalized. The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation said that shortly before 10 a.m., the Berlin Police Department received a 911 call regarding a domestic assault that had occurred in the area of Shore Break in Berlin. Upon arrival, Officers observed a man bleeding heavily, suffering from stab wounds. Officers were informed that the suspects had fled the area on foot.