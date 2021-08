A new character for the upcoming action-fighting video game The King of Fighters XV was recently uploaded and features a returning character with a beastly roar. The king of dinosaurs is the next character to be revealed in KOFXV and will be part of the ever-expanding roster of characters. This is actually Tizoc, the wrestler who likes to wear the bird mask, but now wears this awesome T-Rex mask. It is said to be his alternate ego and has a different way of fighting against his opponents than his original persona.